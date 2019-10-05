Do you still use an iPhone 6s or have one laying around? Apple on Friday launched a new repair program for iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus units that won’t turn on. Here’s how to check to see if your iPhone 6s is eligible for the program.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Apple says the new repair program covers a limited number of iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices manufactured between October 2018 and August 2019. In certain instances, these devices might be unable to power on due to a “component that may fail.”

Here’s what Apple says about the program:

Apple has determined that certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail. This issue only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019. The program covers affected iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

How to find out if you’re eligible for Apple’s iPhone 6s repair program

One of the nice things about Apple repair programs is that the company makes it incredibly easy to find out if you’re eligible for the program.

Go to Apple’s repair program website here Enter in your serial number Find out if you’re eligible or not

If you are eligible, Apple recommends getting in touch with Apple Support or heading to an Apple Store or Authorized Apple Service Provider. Furthermore, if you’re eligilbe for the repair program and already paid to have the repair completed, you can contact Apple about receiving a refund for that repair.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Apple Watch:

iPhone & iPad:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: