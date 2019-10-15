Sign in with Apple arrives as a seamless way to sign up for and log in to third-party accounts with just your Apple ID. The service offers some great security and privacy benefits and is available with iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina. Read on for how to get going with Sign in with Apple on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Sign in with Apple isn’t available from all third parties, but Apple is wanting any service or software that works with a single sign-on option (like Google or Facebook, etc.) to include Sign in with Apple as well.

There are some great security and privacy benefits to using Apple’s new single sign-on service. First, a big differentiator with Sign in with Apple versus using Google, Facebook, Twitter, or another option is that you can choose to hide your email from third parties. Apple uses a randomly generated email for each account, and it still lets third parties contact you, but it leaves you in total control without having to share your actual email.

The other major security benefit is you don’t need a separate account for every service you sign up for and have to spend time creating, generating, or tracking passwords for each one. And Sign in with Apple only works when 2FA is turned on for your Apple ID, another important security piece. And once you’re set up with it, Sign in with Apple works seamlessly across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How to use Sign in with Apple on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Keep in mind that to start using Sign in with Apple, you’ll need to create a new account for each third-party service or software. It will take some legwork to get all switched over, but it will pay off in the long term. One tip is to just switch over one account each day and do the process slowly over time to avoid procrastination and overwhelm.

Head to an app or website (if you’re already signed in with an account, sign out) Look for the Sign in with Apple option, tap it if available Choose Continue Decide if you’d like to share your email or hide it, tap Continue Your new account will be created (and in the future log back in when needed) with Face ID or Touch ID

That’s it 😄, here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

Here’s how Sign in with Apple looks on Mac when you’ve already got an account created:

Repeat these steps for any accounts you’d like to (and can) use with Sign in with Apple. Learn more about Sign in with Apple with this support document.

