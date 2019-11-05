If you didn’t pick up AirPods Pro when they launched, you might be having a tough time finding them. Follow along for a look at how to check AirPods Pro stock at Apple Stores, Amazon, Best Buy, and more to get a pair without waiting for weeks.

AirPods Pro availability was quite good when they launched at the end of October. However, shipping times have slipped and in-store stock at retailers can be tricky to find.

We’re already seeing third-parties jack up prices (6AVE Electronics via Walmart for example there) with the initial demand surge, so make sure to avoid prices beyond the $249 MSRP.

How to check for AirPods Pro stock at Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, more

Best Buy

Best Buy appears to be out of stock in many of its stores but at the time of writing, AirPods Pro are shipping within one day for online orders.

If you want to check in-store stock at different Best Buy stores, click Update Location next to Store Pickup (just above “Add to Cart”)

Apple

Head to the AirPods Pro buy page Under Add to Bag look at the details for Pickup Click Check another store to search for stock elsewhere You can also see shipping times for online orders (at the time of writing two weeks)

Alternately, you can check out stock aggregation sites like iStockNow to keep an eye on AirPods Pro availability and even set up alerts.

Amazon

AirPods Pro are sold by Apple through Amazon since it’s an authorized retailer.

The fully wireless headphones are currently shipping a bit sooner from the retail giant than Apple’s online store, with Amazon quoting AirPods Pro arriving in 1-2 weeks at the time of writing. They sell for the same price as through Apple Stores.

Other retailers

Best Buy, Amazon, and Apple have the best AirPods availability. But if you have a gift card or want to keep an eye on others, check out: B&H Photo, Adorama, Crutchfield, and Target.

