AirPods Pro come with some great features like noise cancellation and a Transparency mode with a new in-ear design. Along with the updated form, Force Sensors in the AirPods Pro stems offer new controls. Read on for how to customize AirPods Pro controls including press speed, press duration, and what your left and right Force Sensors do.
AirPods gen 1 and 2 use double-taps on the earbuds for user controls. But AirPods Pro drop that design and use a squeeze of the Force Sensor that is built into the stem of each earbud. A long squeeze (Apple calls it a long press, but you really need two fingers) switches between noise cancellation and Transparency mode, while single, double, and triple squeezes control audio playback.
We’ll look below at three ways to switch between noise cancellation, Transparency, and off, how to customize your Force Sensors including press speed and press duration, and how to enable noise cancellation when using just one AirPod Pro.
How to customize AirPods Pro controls
Customizing left and right AirPod Pro Force Sensors:
- On your iPhone, head to Settings > Bluetooth
- Tap the “i” next to your AirPods Pro (make sure they’re connected)
- Under “Press and Hold AirPods” choose Left or Right
- Customize if your AirPod Force Sensor activates Noise Control or Siri
- You can also choose to include “Off” in the Noise Control controls
Another option at the bottom of this screen is to customize how the microphones in your AirPods Pro work.
How to customize AirPods Pro Control press speed and duration:
- Open Settings then head to Accessibility
- Swipe down and tap AirPods
- Adjust your Press Speed and Press and Hold Duration by choosing something other than default
- You can also enable Noise Cancellation with One AirPod by toggling it on at the bottom of this settings screen
If you’re not already familiar, here are all of the controls possible with AirPod Pro:
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
AirPods Pro:
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- What’s the difference in AirPods and AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
iPhone & iPad:
- How to use the Deep Fusion iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera feature
- iOS 13: How to use custom fonts on iPhone and iPad
- How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to use the ‘Remind when messaging’ feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- iOS 13: How to use Reader View on iPhone and iPad
- How to change icons and colors for Reminders Lists on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to make subtasks and sublists with Reminders in iOS 13 and macOS Catalina
- How to get started with and use ‘Sign in with Apple’ on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- iPadOS 13: How to make iPad app icons and text bigger
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- How to use iCloud Keychain to manage and store your passwords
- How to use Night mode on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
macOS Catalina:
- How to get started with and use Voice Control in macOS Catalina
- How to check iPad and Mac Sidecar requirements
- How to get your Mac ready for macOS Catalina
- How to create a bootable macOS Catalina 10.15 USB install drive [Video]
- How to sync iPhone and iPad to your Mac in macOS Catalina without iTunes
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: