How to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the custom fit test

AirPods Pro include four different sets of ear tips for a customizable fit, and they also have a neat fit-test feature that uses the internal microphones to analyze whether you’ve picked the right ear tips. Read on for how to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the Ear Tip Fit Test.

AirPods Pro 2 come with medium-sized ear tips installed. Look for the little box underneath where the AirPods Pro Wireless Charging Case is in the packaging for the extra small, small, and large ear tips.

Only AirPods Pro 2nd gen come with four ear tip sizes, the first gen come with small, medium, and large.

AirPods Pro ear tips securely fasten with a click, so it will take some force to remove the existing ones. As for the Ear Tip Fit Test, Apple uses the internal mic to check if there’s a proper seal with the ear tips you’ve selected.

How to change AirPods Pro ear tips

The steps below work for AirPods Pro 2nd gen and 1st gen

Look for the small box at the bottom of the larger AirPods Pro box Remove the ear tips you’d like to use (give a firm pull, as they’re securely attached to the packaging) Give a firm pull on the medium-sized ear tips that come installed on AirPods Pro to remove them Line up the oval shape of the new ear tips and press them firmly into place (you’ll hear a click) Tip: when lining up the ear tip, squeeze back the rubber a bit to more easily

If you don’t hear/feel it click into place at first, try a slight twist left or right

Run the AirPods Pro Ear tip fit test

Open your AirPod Pro case near your iPhone On iPhone, head to Settings app and tap your AirPods Pro near the top Tap Ear Tip Fit Test Choose Continue to run the test Tap the blue play button When complete, you’ll get the results if you’re using the right ear tips Tap Done in the top right corner when finished

Here’s how the process looks:

