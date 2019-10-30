AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips

AirPods Pro come with three different sets of ear tips for a customizable fit, and they also have a neat fit-test feature that uses the internal microphones to analyze whether you’ve picked the right ear tips. Read on for how to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the Ear Tip Fit Test.
AirPods Pro come in the box with the medium-sized ear tips installed. Look for the little box underneath where the AirPods Pro Wireless Charging Case is in the packaging for the small and large ear tips.
AirPods Pro ear tips securely fasten with a click, so it will take some force to remove the existing ones. As for the Ear Tip Fit Test, Apple uses the internal mic to check if there’s a proper seal with the ear tips you’ve selected.
How to change AirPods Pro ear tips
- Look for the small square box in the bottom of the larger AirPods Pro box
- Remove the ear tips you’d like to use (give a firm pull, as they’re securely attached to the packaging)
- Give another firm pull on the medium-sized ear tips that come installed on AirPods Pro to remove them
- Line up the oval shape of the new ear tips and press into place (you’ll hear a click)
How to run the AirPods Pro Ear Tip Fit Test
- On your iPhone head to Settings > Bluetooth > “i” next to AirPods Pro
- Tap Ear Tip Fit Test
- Choose Continue to run the test
- Tap the blue play button
- Tap Done in the top right corner when finished
Here’s how the process looks:
Now tap the play button…
