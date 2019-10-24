How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap

- Oct. 24th 2019 12:42 pm PT

0

Want to be more efficient with managing your messages on iPhone or iPad? Follow along for how to access edit mode in the Messages app with a two-finger tap on iPhone and iPad.

iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 bring a variety of updates including UI changes across the built-in iOS apps. With the latest software, accessing edit mode in Messages is buried a couple of levels deep, but fortunately, there’s a handy two-finger shortcut.

Below, we’ll look at quickly entering edit mode in the all messages view as well as inside a specific thread in Apple’s first-party Messages app on iPhone and iPad.

How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap

From the all messages view:

  1. Open the Messages app and head to the all messages view
  2. Give a two-finger tap on any of the message threads
  3. Use a two-finger scroll to select multiple messages
  4. Choose Delete (or Read when applicable)
  5. Tap Done

How to edit messages two-finger-tap iPhone iPad walkthrough 1

Inside a message:

You can also take advantage of the two-finger tap inside a message instead of having to long press, then tap More.

  1. Open a specific thread inside the Messages app
  2. Two-finger tap on a message you want to forward or delete
  3. Use a two-finger scroll to select multiple messages in a thread

How to edit messages two-finger-tap iPhone iPad walkthrough 2

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials: 

macOS Catalina:

iPhone & iPad:

totallee clear case iphone 11

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
How To Messages

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.