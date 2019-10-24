Want to be more efficient with managing your messages on iPhone or iPad? Follow along for how to access edit mode in the Messages app with a two-finger tap on iPhone and iPad.

iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 bring a variety of updates including UI changes across the built-in iOS apps. With the latest software, accessing edit mode in Messages is buried a couple of levels deep, but fortunately, there’s a handy two-finger shortcut.

Below, we’ll look at quickly entering edit mode in the all messages view as well as inside a specific thread in Apple’s first-party Messages app on iPhone and iPad.

How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap

From the all messages view:

Open the Messages app and head to the all messages view Give a two-finger tap on any of the message threads Use a two-finger scroll to select multiple messages Choose Delete (or Read when applicable) Tap Done

Inside a message:

You can also take advantage of the two-finger tap inside a message instead of having to long press, then tap More.

Open a specific thread inside the Messages app Two-finger tap on a message you want to forward or delete Use a two-finger scroll to select multiple messages in a thread

