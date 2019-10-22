Along with the other changes Reminders received with iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina, there’s a useful new way to get a nudge about a reminder you’ve set when using the Messages app. Follow along for how to use the “Remind when messaging” feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Reminders got a big redesign with the latest software for iPhone, iPad, and Mac including the option to make subtasks and sublists, 72 options for list icons and colors, a new UI, and more.

Another subtle yet handy feature is to set a reminder to trigger when you text someone in the Messages app.

How to use the ‘Remind when messaging’ feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Open Reminders and add a new reminder or tap an existing one Tap the “i” icon to the right of your reminder Enable Remind me when messaging by tapping the toggle Tap Choose Person Select someone from your contacts Tap Done in the top right corner

Here’s how these steps look:

Now you can select a contact:

The next time you message the person you selected in Reminders, you’ll get an alert for your reminder. Give a tap on the notification if you’d like to mark the reminder as completed.

The process is the same on Mac, just click the “i” icon to the right of a reminder to enable Remind me when messaging.

Another neat feature to take advantage of across iPhone, iPad, and Mac is adding photos into reminders.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

macOS Catalina:

iPhone & iPad:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: