Along with the other changes Reminders received with iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina, there’s a useful new way to get a nudge about a reminder you’ve set when using the Messages app. Follow along for how to use the “Remind when messaging” feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Reminders got a big redesign with the latest software for iPhone, iPad, and Mac including the option to make subtasks and sublists, 72 options for list icons and colors, a new UI, and more.
Another subtle yet handy feature is to set a reminder to trigger when you text someone in the Messages app.
How to use the ‘Remind when messaging’ feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- Open Reminders and add a new reminder or tap an existing one
- Tap the “i” icon to the right of your reminder
- Enable Remind me when messaging by tapping the toggle
- Tap Choose Person
- Select someone from your contacts
- Tap Done in the top right corner
Here’s how these steps look:
Now you can select a contact:
The next time you message the person you selected in Reminders, you’ll get an alert for your reminder. Give a tap on the notification if you’d like to mark the reminder as completed.
The process is the same on Mac, just click the “i” icon to the right of a reminder to enable Remind me when messaging.
Another neat feature to take advantage of across iPhone, iPad, and Mac is adding photos into reminders.
