- Oct. 22nd 2019 1:44 pm PT

Along with the other changes Reminders received with iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina, there’s a useful new way to get a nudge about a reminder you’ve set when using the Messages app. Follow along for how to use the “Remind when messaging” feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Reminders got a big redesign with the latest software for iPhone, iPad, and Mac including the option to make subtasks and sublists, 72 options for list icons and colors, a new UI, and more.

Another subtle yet handy feature is to set a reminder to trigger when you text someone in the Messages app.

How to use the ‘Remind when messaging’ feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

  1. Open Reminders and add a new reminder or tap an existing one
  2. Tap the “i” icon to the right of your reminder
  3. Enable Remind me when messaging by tapping the toggle
  4. Tap Choose Person
  5. Select someone from your contacts
  6. Tap Done in the top right corner

Here’s how these steps look:

How to use reminders in messages iPhone iPad Mac walkthrough 1

Now you can select a contact:

How to use reminders in messages iPhone iPad Mac walkthrough 2

The next time you message the person you selected in Reminders, you’ll get an alert for your reminder. Give a tap on the notification if you’d like to mark the reminder as completed.

How to use reminders in messages iPhone iPad Mac walkthrough 3

The process is the same on Mac, just click the “i” icon to the right of a reminder to enable Remind me when messaging.

How to use reminders in messages iPhone iPad Mac walkthrough 4

Another neat feature to take advantage of across iPhone, iPad, and Mac is adding photos into reminders.

