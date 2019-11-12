How to quickly select, move, and delete notes on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap

- Nov. 12th 2019 2:06 pm PT

0

Want to boost your Notes app management efficiency on iPhone or iPad? Read along for how to quickly select, move, and delete multiple notes with a two-finger tap and drag on iPhone and iPad.

iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 bring a myriad of changes including UI updates across the built-in iOS apps. With the latest software, accessing edit options in Notes is more difficult than in iOS 12 and earlier releases, but fortunately, there’s a handy two-finger shortcut.

Below, we’ll look at how to quickly select, move, and delete multiple Notes on iPhone and iPad. And the same two-finger tap and drag works for other apps like Messages, Mail, and more.

How to quickly select, move, and delete notes on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap

  1. Open the Apple Notes app and have a folder open
  2. Give a two-finger tap on any of your notes to enter edit mode
  3. Use a two-finger drag to select multiple messages
  4. At the bottom of your iPhone or iPad, tap Move to or Delete

Here’s how this looks on iPhone:

How to quickly select move delete notes on iPhone and iPad walkthrough

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials: 

AirPods Pro:

iPhone & iPad:

macOS Catalina:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
iOS 13

iOS 13

iOS 13 was announced at WWDC 2019. It was released on September 19th, 2019.
notes Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.