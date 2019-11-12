Want to boost your Notes app management efficiency on iPhone or iPad? Read along for how to quickly select, move, and delete multiple notes with a two-finger tap and drag on iPhone and iPad.

iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 bring a myriad of changes including UI updates across the built-in iOS apps. With the latest software, accessing edit options in Notes is more difficult than in iOS 12 and earlier releases, but fortunately, there’s a handy two-finger shortcut.

Below, we’ll look at how to quickly select, move, and delete multiple Notes on iPhone and iPad. And the same two-finger tap and drag works for other apps like Messages, Mail, and more.

How to quickly select, move, and delete notes on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap

Open the Apple Notes app and have a folder open Give a two-finger tap on any of your notes to enter edit mode Use a two-finger drag to select multiple messages At the bottom of your iPhone or iPad, tap Move to or Delete

Here’s how this looks on iPhone:

