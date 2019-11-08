Want to bump up your email management efficiency on iPhone or iPad? Read along for how to quickly select, move, mark, and delete multiple emails in the Mail app with a two-finger tap and drag on iPhone and iPad.

iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 bring a myriad of changes including UI updates across the built-in iOS apps. With the latest software, accessing edit options in Mail is more difficult than in iOS 12 and earlier releases, but fortunately, there’s a handy two-finger shortcut.

Below, we’ll look at how to quickly select, move, delete, and mark multiple emails on iPhone and iPad. And the same two-finger tap and drag works for other apps like Messages, Notes, and more.

How to quickly select, move, delete multiple emails on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap

Open the default Mail app and the inbox you’d like to manage Give a two-finger tap on any of your emails to enter edit mode Use a two-finger drag to select multiple messages At the bottom of your iPhone or iPad, tap Mark, Move, or Trash

Here’s how that looks on iPhone:

