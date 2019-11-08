Want to bump up your email management efficiency on iPhone or iPad? Read along for how to quickly select, move, mark, and delete multiple emails in the Mail app with a two-finger tap and drag on iPhone and iPad.
iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 bring a myriad of changes including UI updates across the built-in iOS apps. With the latest software, accessing edit options in Mail is more difficult than in iOS 12 and earlier releases, but fortunately, there’s a handy two-finger shortcut.
Below, we’ll look at how to quickly select, move, delete, and mark multiple emails on iPhone and iPad. And the same two-finger tap and drag works for other apps like Messages, Notes, and more.
How to quickly select, move, delete multiple emails on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- Open the default Mail app and the inbox you’d like to manage
- Give a two-finger tap on any of your emails to enter edit mode
- Use a two-finger drag to select multiple messages
- At the bottom of your iPhone or iPad, tap Mark, Move, or Trash
Here’s how that looks on iPhone:
