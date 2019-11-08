How to select, move, delete multiple emails on iPhone, iPad w/ two-finger tap

Want to bump up your email management efficiency on iPhone or iPad? Read along for how to quickly select, move, mark, and delete multiple emails in the Mail app with a two-finger tap and drag on iPhone and iPad.

iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 bring a myriad of changes including UI updates across the built-in iOS apps. With the latest software, accessing edit options in Mail is more difficult than in iOS 12 and earlier releases, but fortunately, there’s a handy two-finger shortcut.

Below, we’ll look at how to quickly select, move, delete, and mark multiple emails on iPhone and iPad. And the same two-finger tap and drag works for other apps like Messages, Notes, and more.

How to quickly select, move, delete multiple emails on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap

  1. Open the default Mail app and the inbox you’d like to manage
  2. Give a two-finger tap on any of your emails to enter edit mode
  3. Use a two-finger drag to select multiple messages
  4. At the bottom of your iPhone or iPad, tap Mark, Move, or Trash

Here’s how that looks on iPhone:

How to quickly select delete move email on iPhone iPad in iOS 13 walkthrough

