How to restore deleted iCloud contacts calendars bookmarks

Missing iCloud content? Whether you’ve unexpectedly lost or maybe accidentally deleted iCloud contacts, calendars, or bookmarks, follow along below for how to restore them.
Just like the ability to recover deleted iCloud files and photos, if you’ve lost iCloud bookmarks, calendars, and contacts, there may be a chance to restore them in a few simple steps.
How to restore deleted iCloud contacts, calendars, and bookmarks
- Head to iCloud.com and log in (works on Mac, iPad, and other desktops)
- Click or tap on Account Settings
- Scroll or swipe to the bottom of the page
- Under Advanced click Restore Contacts, Restore Calendars, or Restore Bookmarks
- Choose an available archive to restore (read the fine print i.e. the archive you restore will replace what you have on all devices)
Here’s how the process looks:
Now scroll or swipe to the bottom and look in the bottom left corner for Advanced.
When you choose to restore iCloud content, you’ll see any available archives to pick from, a current archive will be made just in case you want to restore to what you have now after you go back in time to restore an old archive.
For calendars, you’ll need to set up any shared ones again as they’ll be removed during the restore process.
