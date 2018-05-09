iPhone: How to recover recently deleted photos

- May. 9th 2018 12:01 am PT

If you happened to delete all of your photos by accident, you may be concerned that there’s no way to recover any of the photos. Luckily, Apple’s Photos app has a way to recover recently deleted photos.

Follow along as we walk through how to recover recently deleted photos. Note that Apple’s Photos app only keeps deleted photos up to 30 days.

How to recover recently deleted photos

  1. Fire up the Photos app, go to Albums > Recently Deleted.
  2. In here, you’ll find all of your recently deleted photos with the time remaining before the image disappears forever.
  3. Tap the photo you’d like to recover, and tap Recover at the bottom, and then Recover Photo.

We’ve all been there. Accidentally deleting a photo and thinking it’s deleted forever with no return can be disheartening. Luckily, Apple’s Photos app keeps a backlog of photos that were deleted within the past 30 days. Giving users more than enough time to recover accidentally deleted photos.

