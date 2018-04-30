Have you ever needed to record a call on your iPhone? While there’s no direct way to do this built in to iOS, there are some easy to use software and hardware options. Follow along for how to record iPhone calls.

While there’s a workaround to use the Phone apps’ three-way call feature on iOS to call yourself after dialing the first party and potentially record calls to your own voicemail, you may want a more reliable way to record calls.

How to record iPhone calls

Software options

TapeACall is by far the most popular iOS app to offer call recording. The lite version has 4.5/5 stars on over 4,000 reviews, while the pro version has 4.6/5 stars on over 8,000 reviews.

This app has a simple to use interface and features like the ability to record bot incoming and outgoing calls, easy export options to share via SMS, Dropbox, Evernote and more. TapeACall Lite is free to try for one week, then costs anywhere from $2-$5/month. TapeACall Pro is $10.99 for a year with additional in-app purchases to unlock more features.

While there are some other software options out there like Call Recorder Unlimited and Call Recorder Lite, they don’t seem to offer as solid of an experience.

A more crude, but yet still viable approach is to put your calls on speakerphone and record them with another device like your Mac or iPad. This may be worth trying if you don’t need to record calls often.

Hardware options

Instead of opting for a software solution where you’ll likely need to pay a monthly fee, there are few hardware options that can offer recording functionality for a one-time cost.

First up is a Lightning connected recorder from Photofast. While this is one of the more expensive hardware solutions on the market at $115, it seems to be the only one of its kind. Unfortunately, reviews for now seem to be mixed at best.

A more affordable, yet more legacy designed choice is the Koolertron phone call recorder earphones for $33. They feature up to 16 hours of call recording with the built-in 512MB of storage.

Finally, Recorder Gear makes its PR200 Bluetooth call recording device for $109. It works with any smartphone, comes with 4GB of storage and a 12 hour battery life.

If you’re looking to record one-off calls, going for a free trial with software may be a good fit. However, if you need to capture calls regularly, investing in a software subscription or one of the hardware options above will likely be worth it.

