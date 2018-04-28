How to AirPlay to HomePod without an active internet connection

- Apr. 28th 2018 5:00 pm PT

The HomePod is Apple’s latest new product line and with it comes a learning curve, albeit a small one. One little tidbit that not many people know about is the ability to AirPlay audio to your HomePod, whether or not your HomePod is connected to Wi-Fi.

Follow along as we walk you through how to AirPlay to your HomePod from an iPhone or iPad without an active internet connection.

How to AirPlay to HomePod without an active internet connection

  1. On an iPhone or iPad, fire up the Home app, tap the location icon on the top right, and then Allow Speaker Access.
  2. Now choose Everyone. Optional: You can also require a password, that way not just anyone nearby could just play music. Note that this will enable this feature for all of your HomePods if you own more than one, and in the future will likely apply to all AirPlay 2 capable devices that hook into the Home app.

And that’s pretty much all there is to it! Now you’ll be able to AirPlay to your HomePods even when it’s not connected to Wi-Fi. This will even work for Macs, in addition to iPhones or iPads if you stream music locally via iTunes.

