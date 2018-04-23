Over time it can be easy to forget which apps you’ve granted access to your iPhone’s camera and microphone. Whether you have privacy concerns or just want to tidy up, follow along for how to check and turn off app access to your camera and microphone.

One option to remove camera and microphone access is to just delete apps. If you’d prefer to keep an app, but revoke what access it has, that’s easy too.

How to check which apps have access to your iPhone’s camera and microphone

Open Settings and swipe down and tap on Privacy Next tap Microphone, toggle off any apps that you wouldn’t like to have access to your microphone Go back to the privacy settings and tap on Camera, tap the toggle next to any apps that you’d like to turn off access

If you decide to turn off access to an app, you can always turn it back on in privacy settings. iOS will prompt you to give apps access to components like the camera and microphone if you’d like to turn access off to most apps and start fresh to see which ones you need/want to have on.

