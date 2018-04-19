The Apple Watch is often described as Apple’s most personal device yet, and one of the reasons for that is that you’re able to change and rotate between bands, but also customize the Watch face.

However, Apple doesn’t make it obvious how one would go about changing the Watch face and has implemented several different ways to do so since the Apple Watch was first introduced. Follow along as we guide you through the various different methods of changing your Apple Watch face.

How to change and customize your Watch face on Apple Watch

On your iPhone:

Head into the Watch app on the iPhone. Up at the top you will see a list of your current Watch faces. To modify your current Watch faces, simply tap into one. From there, you’ll have options for color, details, and complications. Complications are little app shortcuts, if you will, that give you extra information. For example, a weather app can tell you the current weather and update periodically, however, tapping on the complication will launch you right into the corresponding Apple Watch app. Depending on the Watch face, you can have small or large complications, with large complications taking the full width of the Watch face. Colors typically match up with Apple’s sport band line of accessories. So, if you are wearing a sport band, there’s a high chance that you can match up its color with your Watch face. To change color, detail, or complications, simply tap on the complication and scroll through the list available. From your iPhone, you can also set the Watch face that your currently editing as your current Watch face as well. Some faces also have other options such as adding seconds to a digital face. You can also choose to delete your Watch face from this screen as well.

On your Apple Watch:

Force Touch by firmly pressing the screen while it’s on the main Watch face. Your Watch screen should pop out. From there, you can swipe between all of your current Watch faces, or tap the Customize button at the bottom to customize the associated Watch face. You can optionally swipe all the way over to the right, tap on the large + button labeled NEW to create a brand new Watch face. To remove a Watch face, simply swipe up on it and tap Remove. You’ll now be able to customize color, details, and complications. Complications are little app shortcuts, if you will, that give you extra information. For example, a weather app can tell you the current weather and update periodically, however, tapping on the complication will launch you right into the corresponding Apple Watch app. Depending on the Watch face, you can have small or large complications, with large complications taking the full width of the Watch face. Colors typically match up with Apple’s sport band line of accessories. So, if you are wearing a sport band, there’s a high chance that you can match up its color with your Watch face. Once in the editor, you can swipe between which part of the Watch face you want to edit. There will be little bubbles at the top of your screen to indicate what you’re editing. To pick a new color, complication, or details, make sure the item in question is highlighted in green, and then use the Digital Crown to pick between the options. Once you’re done editing, press the Digital Crown in to save your settings.

In the end, Apple Watch truly is a personal device with tons and tons of options both software and hardware related. Whether you’d like to swap out your bands on a daily basis like I do, or change Watch faces depending on your mood, Apple Watch is truly unique to every person that wears it.

