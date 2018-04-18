Apple News offers a streamlined user experience and consistent interface. In addition to providing news customized to your interests and notifications from multiple outlets, Apple News offers an email newsletter to provide an even more efficient way to stay up to date on current events. Here’s how to sign up for it.

The Apple News newsletter can be a nice way to remain in the know on topics that are important to you without feeling like you need to frequently open the app or check notifications.

The sign up option is a bit buried in the News app, but doesn’t take long to get to.

How to sign up for the Apple News newsletter

Open the News app (if you don’t have it you can download it for free) Tap on Spotlight at the bottom Swipe to the bottom and tap on Sign up to get News in your inbox Tap Sign Up

