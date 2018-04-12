Phishing and scams are a constant issue and staying sharp to weed out attempts is important. In addition to staying safe yourself, you can help the broader community and reduce phishing and more by reporting suspicious messages to Apple when you notice them, here’s how.

AirPods

Apple has a great support document on spotting phishing and other other nefarious messages. Even if you feel confident in your fake email and phishing spotting prowess it’s worth looking over. Also, this is perfect to share with less tech savvy friends and family.

How to report phishing attempts and other suspicious messages to Apple

For any phishing or suspicious messages that are pretending to come from Apple, forward them to reportphishing@apple.com For any suspicious messages that come to your iCloud.com, me.com, or mac.com email account, forward them to abuse@icloud.com To report spam or other suspicious iMessages, tap Report Junk under the message.

Like the image below, some phishing attempts are easier to spot with typos and strange punctuation.

However, others include a great amount of detail to fool users like the email 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall got today.

some nice spam pic.twitter.com/2uGVX6T8cO — Zac Hall (@apollozac) April 12, 2018

Keep in mind that Apple will never ask you for credit card or detailed Apple ID password information. You can find more tips on avoiding phishing and other scams here.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: