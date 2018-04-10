Whether you’re planning on keeping your Facebook account, are debating deleting it, or already have, you may have Facebook data stored on your Mac. Here’s how to remove it from macOS.

macOS allows users to log in to social media accounts at the system level, offering the option to easily post content, enable third-party app access, and sync/download information to your Mac, including contacts, calendar events, and other data.

Apple removed the option to sign into third-party services and apps at the system level on iOS with iOS 11. We could see the same thing happen with macOS, but you don’t need to wait until the next release to do so.

How to remove your Facebook data from macOS

Open System Preferences Click on Internet Accounts Click on Facebook in the left hand sidebar (if you don’t see Facebook there, your account is already disconnected) Click the minus symbol in the bottom left corner Choose Remove or Remove from All Click Delete from All Macs or similar when macOS asks about keeping contacts imported from Facebook

Here’s how the process looks:

Follow the prompts as described above to remove all your Facebook data from your Mac.

If it’s been a while since you signed in on your Mac, here’s a refresher on what comes along with connecting with Facebook through macOS’ System Preferences:

