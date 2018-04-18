While Siri may lag behind the competition in some areas, one area where it does excel is in the quality of the actual Siri voice.

Many people, however, only know the default voice of Siri. Follow along as we walk you through how to change both the accent and gender of Siri.

How to change the Siri voice on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, or HomePod

On iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch

Head into Settings > Siri & Search > Siri Voice. In English speaking countries, you’ll have the option between American, Australian and British voices. On top of this, you’ll also have the option to choose between Male and Female variations of the voices. Once you select a voice you’ll have to wait for iOS to download the new voice. This may take several minutes. A basic, robotic version of the voice is available immediately, however, while the natural voice is downloading. Note that the voice you select for your iPhone is the same voice used for your Apple Watch (Series 3 or newer).

On Mac:

Press ⌘ + spacebar on your keyboard to bring up Spotlight Search. Type in System Preferences. Click on Siri. From there, pop open the Siri Voice menu. You’ll have the option between several variations of American, Australian, and British voices.

On HomePod:

On your iPhone or iPad head into the Home App. From there, 3D Touch or long press your HomePod. Tap Details, scroll down until you see Siri Voice. You’ll have the option between Male/Female and American, Australian, or British accents in English speaking countries.

Whether or not you find Siri useful, the tone of the voice makes it a much more enjoyable experience when compared to others, when it works.

