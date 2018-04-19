There are a variety of ways to utilize the Home and Side buttons on iPhones. In addition to single clicks, iOS allows users to use double- and triple-clicks. Follow along for how to make iPhone buttons easier to use.

AirPods

Customizing the click speed for the Side or Home button (depending on which iPhone you have) can provide a smoother user experience. In addition to the default speed needed to register double- and triple-clicks, iOS offers two slower speeds that will still trigger the secondary clicks.

Whether from time to time your fingers don’t fire as fast as your brain, or you just prefer to increase the range of click speeds accepted for regular use, this is a handy setting to change.

How to make iPhone buttons easier to use

Open Settings, swipe down if needed and tap on General Now tap Accessibility Swipe down and tap on Side Button or Home Button At the top under CLICK SPEED, choose Slowest

When you select Slow or Slowest, your iPhone will demonstrate at what tempo the double- and triple-clicks will register.

Keep in mind, that’s not the required tempo, you can still do your clicks quickly, this is just changing the lowest speed at which the secondary clicks will still register.

On iPhone X, a double-click activates Apple Pay/pulls up the Wallet app and is also used to confirm purchases and downloads. A triple-click can either turn on an accessibility feature or ask to toggle one of multiple options on.

On iPhones with a Home button, a double-click opens the iOS multitasker and activates Apple Pay/pulls up Wallet from the Lock screen. A triple-click gives accessibility options.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: