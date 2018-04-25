As iMessage and other communication options have become more and more popular, voicemail use has no doubt seen a decline. However, it’s still an important feature to have working properly for most people. Follow along for how to set up or recover voicemail on iPhone.

Whether you’re switching carriers, just got a new iPhone, or had an interruption with your voicemail, there are a few scenarios where you’ll need to go through the voicemail set up or retrieval process on iPhone.

How to set up or recover voicemail on iPhone

Launch the Phone app Tap on Voicemail in the bottom right corner Create a password (it will ask to you to enter it twice to confirm it) Tap Done on the top right corner when finished Choose to use the default greeting or create a custom one, tap Save when finished

The example shown above shows what it looks like when creating a new voicemail, with a new password. If your iPhone is asking for a previously set up password to recover your voicemail, enter it if you know it.

If you don’t remember your voicemail password, give 0000 a shot. If you’re still locked out, call your carrier to reset your voicemail password. For the major US carriers you can dial 611 to be connected to customer support.

