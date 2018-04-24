Apple TV: How to download, update, and delete apps

Whether you’ve just upgraded to an Apple TV 4K or 4th gen model or have gotten one for the first time, follow along for how to download, update, and delete Apple TV apps.

Even if you’re used to downloading and managing apps on iPhone and iPad, Apple TV’s unique interface and navigation may take a bit to get used to if you haven’t used it before.

While the Apple TV Siri remote is definitely an improvement over its predecessor, using an iPhone is often the most convenient way to control the set-top box, especially when entering passwords and text. If you don’t already have it, you can download the app here.

How to download, update, and delete Apple TV apps

Downloading Apple TV apps

Open the App Store and find an app you’d like to download Click Get for free apps and Buy for paid apps You may need to enter your Apple ID password and/or payment details Look for the loading icon on the Home screen

Updating Apple TV apps

Open Settings on Apple TV Swipe down and select Apps Make sure Automatically Update Apps is turned on Optionally, you can also turn on Automatically Install Apps

Deleting Apple TV apps

Click and hold on the app you’d like to delete until it wiggles Press the Play/Pause button, then click Delete Confirm by swiping up and clicking Delete again

