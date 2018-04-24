How to turn off autocorrect on Mac

- Apr. 24th 2018 5:00 pm PT

Autocorrect is either a blessing or a curse depending on the situation. Despite this, Apple insists on keeping autocorrect on as it believes that it will reduce spelling errors or typos.

Follow along as we walk you through how to disable autocorrect on your Mac once and for good.

How to turn off autocorrect on Mac

  1. Press ⌘ + Space to open Spotlight Search. Type in System Preferences and hit return on the keyboard.
  2. Tap on Keyboard > Text. From there, you’ll want to disable Correct spelling automatically and optionally disable Capitalize words automatically if you fully want to disable all forms of autocorrect.

While most will leave autocorrect on, it’s great that Apple gives users the option to disable it. Another option would be to use text replacement for words you use most that keep getting autocorrected by the OS.

