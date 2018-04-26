Apple just announced that it will be killing its AirPort line of products. Whether you’re wanting to get rid of it, or replace it with another Wi-Fi router in the home, you’ll need to reset it.

Follow along as we walk you through how to rest your AirPort base station.

How to reset your AirPort base station

There are three reset “modes” that you’ll need to know about. The first is a soft reset. Doing a soft reset will reset the base station’s password and disable security. Use this method if you’d like to still keep all of your settings but forgot your password.

Make sure your AirPort is connected to power in some way, shape or form. Press the reset button for one second. The status LED will flash amber. On your Mac, go up to the menu bar, click on the Wi-Fi icon, and connect to the Wi-Fi network created by your AirPort. Press ⌘ + Space to open Spotlight, type in AirPort Utility. Click on your AirPort base station from within the AirPort Utility app, and click Edit. You can now change and set a new password for your AirPort. Note: You’ll only have 5 minutes from the moment your AirPort flashes amber to change your password.

Now, we’ll discuss hard reset. This reset mode will reset your AirPort base station to factory but will retain all old configurations. You’ll want to do this if you’re having software related issues.

Make sure your AirPort is connected to power in some way, shape or form. Press the reset button for five seconds. The status LED will flash amber. On your Mac, go up to the menu bar, click on the Wi-Fi icon, and connect to the Wi-Fi network created by your AirPort. Press ⌘ + Space to open Spotlight, type in AirPort Utility. Click on your AirPort base station from within the AirPort Utility app, and click Edit. Click the Other Options button, and then Restore previous settings. From this point, keep clicking next until you get to the final window. Once AirPort Utility says its complete, click Done.

Lastly, lets discuss factory-default reset. This option should only be used if you’re wanting to sell or replace your AirPort. Using this option will completely erase and reset your AirPort back to factory settings, with nothing left behind.

Disconnect from power. Hold the reset button while your AirPort is disconnected from power, plug your Base Station back in while continuing to hold the reset button for 6 seconds. You’ll see your base station flash amber rapidly. Wait a minute or two for your AirPort to reboot. Once rebooted, you can go ahead and unplug from the wall as your AirPort is now reset.

