How to customize iPhone camera settings for a smoother experience

- May. 3rd 2018 10:05 am PT

Depending on how you use your iPhone camera, you might find yourself changing modes and settings every time you open the iOS Camera app. Follow along for how to customize your camera for a more efficient and seamless workflow.

The default for iOS’ Camera app is to always launch with the standard photo mode. If you find yourself taking videos more often, or square photos, you can opt to preserve the last mode used.

Similarly, you can do the same for filter and lighting effects and Live Photos.

  1. Open Settings
  2. Swipe down and tap on Camera
  3. Next tap Preserve Settings
  4. Decide which settings you’d like to use by toggling them on/off

While customizing these settings won’t save you tons of time, they’ll make your experience that much more efficient and seamless with a few less taps every time you go to grab a shot or record a video.

