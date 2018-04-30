Auto-Brightness is a handy feature that uses the ambient light sensors built into iOS devices. Recently, in the iOS 11 cycle, Apple has hidden the toggle to either enable or disable this feature deep into the Settings.

Follow along as we walk you through how to disable or re-enable Auto-Brightness on your iPhone or iPad.

How to disable Auto-Brightness on iPhone or iPad in iOS 11

Head into Settings > Accessibility > Display Accommodations. There will be an option for Auto-Brightness. Apple wants that disabling Auto-Brightness “may affect battery life”.

There’s not much left to it! While not as easy to find as in previous versions of iOS, the option is still indeed there. While I personally keep Auto-Brightness enabled, some may choose to disable the feature for whatever reason. It’s just one less thing to worry about.

If Auto-Brightness gets an adjustment wrong, (aka too bright or too dark in certain situations), re-adjust it and iOS will automatically learn your adjustments and try to remember that next time.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: