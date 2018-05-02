Apple’s iPhone X is an ambitious device that changed the fundamentals on how to use an iPhone. It got rid of the big bezels and the Home button, which also means losing Touch ID.

With Face ID on iPhone X comes a few issues such as being much more susceptible to accidental authentications. Follow along as we walk you through how to manage Face ID authentication a per-app basis.

How to manage Face ID access for specific apps

Head into Settings > Face ID & Passcode. You’ll need to enter your iPhone’s passcode to continue. Under Use Face ID For: there’s an option for Other Apps, tap on that and you will see every app that you’ve either granted or denied access to for Face ID. From here, you’ll be able to toggle Face ID authentication on or off on a per-app basis.

Disabling Face ID access for a specific app will then require you to enter the password for that specific app. While Face ID is super convenient, one may want to disable the feature for specific apps such as banking apps where they might want to enter your password manually.

Note that only apps that have previously requested Face ID access appear here, and that while any app that supports Touch ID supports Face ID as well, it’s up to the developer whether or not they want to implement the feature.

