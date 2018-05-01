Apple took iPad to the next level with iOS 11. With that are some changes that try to improve your experience, such as Suggested and Recent Apps.

Follow along as we walk you through how to disable Suggested and Recent Apps on iPad in iOS 11.

How to disable Suggested and Recent Apps on iPad in iOS 11

Head into Settings > Multitasking & Dock. Flip the switch for Show Suggested and Recent Apps

And it’s as simple as that. Note that disabling this will not disable the Handoff icons that appear on the right of your dock. This will simply prevent the three most used apps (typically apps that are already in your dock) to be disabled on the right of your dock.

The dock is a brand new feature for the iPad in iOS 11, it allows users to add more than 6 icons at a time, with the dock shrinking as more apps get added. However, it would be nice if Apple moved the Handoff icon to the left, like it is on macOS.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: