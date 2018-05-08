Apple Watch has been credited multiple times for saving lives. This is due to the device being heavily focused on health with detection features that can help spot health problems early on. Read on for how to take advantage of those features…

One of the latest features to come to Apple Watch is Elevated Heart Rate notifications. This allows the Watch to send you a push notification when your heart rate goes up, but the Watch detected that you are not actively working out. Usually this could mean another unrelated issue with your health.

Follow along as we walk through how to enable Elevated Heart Rate notifications on your Apple Watch.

Apple Watch: How to enable Elevated Heart Rate notifications

On your iPhone, head into the Watch app > Heart Rate > Elevated Heart Rate From here, you can set the threshold for when the Watch app should notify you. Options range from 100 – 150 BPM depending on what your normal, steady heart rate is.

Now, when you’re wearing your Apple Watch, and not doing much (on the couch, watching a movie, for example), your Apple Watch will notify you if your heart rate goes past your BPM threshold.

