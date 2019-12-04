Want to find the serial number of your AirPods Pro? Follow along for a few different ways to look it up.
Apple has removed serial numbers from the backs of its devices like its iPhones and Apple Watches, but AirPods Pro feature them printed inside the charging cases. However, if the serial number is too small to read or has worn off, we’ll cover a couple of different ways to find your serial number.
How to find your AirPods Pro serial number
Inside of your AirPods Pro case
- If you have your AirPods Pro wireless charging case handy, flip open the lid
- On the inside of the top portion, above the left AirPod Pro look for the small print
- You should see your serial number at the top
On your iPhone
- With your AirPods Pro connected to your iPhone head to Settings
- Make sure your AirPods are connected
- Now head to General → About → AirPods which is toward the bottom (AirPods Pro will only show up when they are connected to your iPhone and active)
Other options
If you don’t have your AirPods handy and need to find the serial number before you can get back to them, you can call 800.APL.CARE to see if they can look it up for you.
You’ll also find your AirPods Pro serial number on the original packaging.
As noted by Apple, each AirPod Pro also has its own unique serial number, but you’ll want to use the one on the case in most instances.
With AirPods (2nd generation) and AirPods Pro, each AirPod also has its own serial number, printed on the AirPod itself. If you need to send your AirPods or charging case in for service, refer to the primary serial number, printed on the case lid. You don’t need the serial numbers on the AirPods.
