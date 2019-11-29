Have you lost or ripped one of your AirPods Pro ear tips? Or maybe you just want to have an extra set on hand? Follow along for how to order AirPods Pro ear tip replacements for just a couple of bucks in a few simple steps.
AirPods Pro are great with a number of compelling features beyond what AirPods have. One of those is an in-ear fit. AirPods Pro come with medium ear tips installed with small and large ones in the box.
However, if only one of those sizes is the right fit for you, you’ll need some eat tip replacements if you lose or damage them.
How to get AirPods Pro ear tip replacements
- Head to support.apple.com (you can also call 800.APL.CARE for this process)
- Click on AirPods
- Choose Replace an AirPod or ear tip
- Click Order Replacements (sign in with your Apple ID)
- Choose your AirPods Pro under Choose your product (if it’s not showing up, scroll to the bottom and enter your AirPods Pro serial number manually, found in the inside top of the case where the left AirPod Pro sits)
- Select which size AirPods Pro ear tips you need
Here’s how the process looks:
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
AirPods Pro:
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- What’s the difference in AirPods and AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
iPhone & iPad:
- How to find out when your iPhone 11 camera is using Deep Fusion
- How to quickly select, move, and delete notes on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to remove Memoji Stickers from your iPhone keyboard
- How to use the Deep Fusion iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera feature
- iOS 13: How to use custom fonts on iPhone and iPad
- How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to use the ‘Remind when messaging’ feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to make subtasks and sublists with Reminders in iOS 13 and macOS Catalina
- How to get started with and use ‘Sign in with Apple’ on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Mac:
- How to restore deleted iCloud contacts, calendars, and bookmarks
- Getting the 16-inch MacBook Pro? Here’s how to wipe your MacBook before selling or giving it away
- Selling your MacBook? Here’s how to repair the butterfly keyboard for free and get more money
- How to check iPad and Mac Sidecar requirements
- How to get your Mac ready for macOS Catalina
- How to create a bootable macOS Catalina 10.15 USB install drive [Video]
- How to sync iPhone and iPad to your Mac in macOS Catalina without iTunes
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: