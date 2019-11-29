Have you lost or ripped one of your AirPods Pro ear tips? Or maybe you just want to have an extra set on hand? Follow along for how to order AirPods Pro ear tip replacements for just a couple of bucks in a few simple steps.

AirPods Pro are great with a number of compelling features beyond what AirPods have. One of those is an in-ear fit. AirPods Pro come with medium ear tips installed with small and large ones in the box.

However, if only one of those sizes is the right fit for you, you’ll need some eat tip replacements if you lose or damage them.

How to get AirPods Pro ear tip replacements

Head to support.apple.com (you can also call 800.APL.CARE for this process) Click on AirPods Choose Replace an AirPod or ear tip Click Order Replacements (sign in with your Apple ID) Choose your AirPods Pro under Choose your product (if it’s not showing up, scroll to the bottom and enter your AirPods Pro serial number manually, found in the inside top of the case where the left AirPod Pro sits) Select which size AirPods Pro ear tips you need

Here’s how the process looks:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

