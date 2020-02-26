Australian housing provider launches HomeKit smart homes to enhance disability accommodation

An Australian housing provider, Casa Capace, debuted two HomeKit-equipped homes this week as part of an innovative disability accommodation pilot. For most of us, smart home accessories are just a simply convenience but for the highly-dependent and disabled, smart home technology can be transformative.

Residents can use the Home app or Siri on the HomePod to open doors, raise and lower blinds, adjust the thermostat and more. The pilot program will house six residents across the two newly-built smart homes. If successful, it is likely that more homes in the same manner will be built.

The smart home elements are built on the KNX automation system, which can interface with HomeKit using a bridge. Right now, HomeKit is being used to control lights, blinds and curtains, air conditioning, unlock doors, control the TV and sound systems in the homes.

As shown in the video, even the workspaces are connected to HomeKit so occupants can use Siri to raise and lower the center island bench as appropriate.

Just like a consumer installation, HomeKit can be exposed through the Home app on resident’s iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch devices. The homes also feature HomePods for comprehensive voice control. As HomeKit adds support for more types of accessories, Casa Capace will be able to easily integrate them into the HomeKit app through he KNX bridge.

The company expects to build 16 new smart homes this year, with potential to build more than 1500 in the years to come as investors come onboard across Australia.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: