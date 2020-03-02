With the rise in popularity of essential oils over the last couple of years, major brands are bringing smart features to diffusers. Air Wick is out today with its new Essential Mist Smart diffuser with iPhone control and a waterless design.

Air Wick’s smart diffuser is a bit different than traditional ones in another way beyond the iPhone connectivity. Instead of having a small water tank that you need to refill, the Air Wick Essential Mist Smart Diffuser uses pre-mixed refills.

The Air Wick® Essential Mist® Smart Diffuser transforms essential oils into a light, fragrant mist. The diffuser is an easy-to-use, cordless device designed for pre-mixed refills – eliminating the use of water allowing for a mess-free affair. Air Wick® Essential Mist’s lightweight and portable diffuser is now enhanced with Bluetooth® capabilities.

With the Air Wick iPhone app, you can control the smart diffuser when you’re within Bluetooth range. You can turn it on/off, set a schedule for the diffuser, and also change the intensity.

It would have been neat to see HomeKit support here but at just $20, it’s an understandable omission from Air Wick’s smart diffuser. If that is something important to you for a diffuser, VOCOlinc makes the FlowerBud HomeKit diffuser priced at $50. In our full review, we found it to be a solid HomeKit accessory.

The diffuser works great inside the Home app and with automation or Siri control, and the built-in mood lamp adds a smart light as a bonus.

As for Air Wick’s new Essential Mist Smart diffuser with iPhone control, it’s available starting today at Target and Walmart (should be showing up soon). For $20, you get the smart diffuser, one aroma refill, and batteries. The pre-mixed refill replacements go from around $4.

