Adobe XD brings audio playback to prototyping

Adobe is releasing an update to its prototyping tool Adobe XD with several new features including audio playback support for more immersive experiences. The March release of XD is rolling out today to Creative Cloud customers.

Starting today, sound design can become a key part of your prototyping workflow. The new Audio Playback action in XD can be triggered with a button tap in any mockup. The feature is intended to replicate the experience of sound effects, event states, and branded sounds in a real app. You’ll be able to upload audio files from your computer for use in a prototype.

Adobe offers more detail on using the Audio Playback action:

You can also add multiple actions in response to a Tap trigger, such as a Transition action and an Audio Playback action. This allows you to both play an audio file as well as transition to another artboard or state without duplicative work. The Tap trigger now supports both a transitional action (e.g., Transition, Overlay, Auto-Animate, etc.) and a non-transition action (Audio Playback or Speech Playback).

Adobe experience designer Sam Anderson has built a collection of sounds to get started with, available to download here on Behance.

XD is gaining a few more features today:

Anchor Links: Designers can now use anchor links to connect two objects on the same artboard, allowing a user to scroll directly to a specific point on a page.

Fit area text to content shortcut: Designers can now double click on the bottom resize handle of a text box to automatically resize the text box height to the content inside.

Additional details on these features and more updates to the XD plugin community are available on the Adobe Blog.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: