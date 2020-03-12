Thursday’s best deals include fresh price drops on official Apple iPhone cases, plus markdowns on 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch bands. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on official iPhone cases

Amazon is once again offering discounts on Apple’s official iPhone cases, discounting the latest generation and older models as well. You can save on iPhone 11/Pro/Max and XS/Max as well. The deals start at $24, and you can find the entire lot here.

Apple’s upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro gets a discount

Amazon offers Apple’s upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,699. That’s a $300 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar, and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.

Apple Watch band deals from $6

Amazon offers third-party Apple Watch Sport Bands in various colors from $6. As a comparison, you’d typically pay up to $10 for various different colors. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Opt for a 3-pack from $16 and save further, which brings great value and is $1 less than our previous mention. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. These are the No. 1 best-selling Apple Watch bands at Amazon, making it an easy buy if you want to upgrade to a new style.

