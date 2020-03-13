Today’s best deals include rare savings on Apple’s iPod touch for a limited time, plus markdowns on a refurbished iPhone 8 for $199, and more. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Rare savings on Apple’s iPod touch

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s iPod touch with 32GB of storage for $165, which is down from the usual $199 price tag. Upgrade to the 128GB model for $220 (Reg. $299). Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Today’s deals are the best we’ve tracked on this iPod touch model to date. Notable features here include a 4-inch display that’s powered by Apple’s A8 chip. You can also count on an 8MP camera and 1080p HD recording as well. It’s a great option for the kids who don’t need a full-on iPhone with cellular connectivity.

Get a refurb iPhone 8 for $199

Newegg is offering Apple’s iPhone 8 64GB in various colors and certified refurbished condition for $199. As a comparison, Apple charges $379 for a refurb and we’ve previously seen it at $330 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. Be sure to note, this model is compatible with GSM services like AT&T and T-Mobile.

Monitor your night with a Withings Sleep Tracking Mat

Best Buy is offering the Withings Sleep Tracking Mat for $79. Regularly $99, today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in recent months. Withings Sleep reimagines tracking with a low-key pad on your mattress, which monitors “sleep cycles, tracks heart rate, detects snoring and breathing disturbances.” It works with various smart home platforms, including Alexa, and various fitness tracking apps like Apple Health. It’s a great way to gain a better understanding of your sleep habits and how it affects your daily life.

