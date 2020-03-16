Apple provides FAQ for returns and repairs during nearly global store closures

Last Friday, March 14th, Apple made the proactive decision to close all of its retail stores outside of China in light of the COVID-19/coronavirus outbreak. The decision went into effect immediately and now the company shared how to go about getting devices back that are in for repair, an extended return policy, and more on a new FAQ page.

Apple is pausing the countdown clock on returns and exchanges and will give customers two weeks after stores open to take care of them.

With stores already closed, Apple has also shared on the new FAQ page (via MacRumors) about when you can pick up devices that were in for repair, which for now will be today, March 16th between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Apple highlights you can check the status of your repair at http://support.apple.com/repair and Apple staff will be calling to alert customers will be calling customers when devices are ready.

Apple is currently planning to reopen its stores on March 28th but the closures could extend past then… time will tell.

Along with store closures, Apple is allowing Apple Card customers to skip their March payments without interest.

You can see the full FAQ below.

Q: My local Apple Store is closed. When will it reopen? A: Out of concern for the safety of our customers and employees, Apple has closed all retail stores outside of Greater China through March 27. Please check http://www.apple.com/retail for the latest on Store Operating hours. Q: I want to return a product I recently purchased but the 14-day return period will end before March 28—what should I do? A: Don’t worry. We’ll accept your return up to 14 days after we reopen.* *Exclusions: Contracted iPhones (US, CA, JP, AU); Carrier financing (US only); Trade-in devices (value of device can be given in form of gift card) Q: My device is at an Apple Store for repair. When can I get it back? A: We are working to complete all repairs. If your device is ready for pick up or is awaiting parts, a Team Member will contact you with details. If ready for pickup, you can collect your device on March 15 or 16 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. You can check the repair status at http://www.apple.com/support Q: What’s the status of my repair? A: You can check the status of a repair online at http://support.apple.com/repair Q: I need to get my device repaired. How can I do that if retail stores closed? A: You can start a repair online or contact support at http://www.apple.com/support Q: I scheduled a Genius Bar appointment before March 27. Will you be open for that? A: We will not host Genius Bar appointments before we reopen on March 28. You can reschedule your appointment and get self help at http://www.apple.com/support Q: I placed an order to pick up at my local Apple Store. How can I pick it up? A: If you received confirmation that your order was ready for pick up, you can go to the Apple Store location on March 15 or 16 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to pick up your order. Q: I placed an order online and had it shipped to the Apple Store. Can I make changes? A: Yes, visit http://www.apple.com/orderstatus to view the status of your order and make changes. Or contact us via chat or phone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: