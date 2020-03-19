Retailers take $150 off iPad Pro with inventory clear out, plus Apple Pencil 2 is on sale, more

- Mar. 19th 2020 8:58 am PT

0

Thursday’s top deals include previous-generation iPad Pro with up to $150 off, plus Apple Pencil 2 is on sale, and you can take 25% off Bose Frames. Head below for all that and more.

Retailers clear out iPad Pro inventory

Following yesterday’s announcement of a new generation of iPad Pros, B&H is now discounting various 2018 models by up to $150. One standout is the 11-inch Wi-Fi 64GB configuration for $649. That’s the full $150 off and $50 better than our previous mention. You can browse the entire sale here for additional price drops and more.

Add Apple Pencil 2 to your new iPad Pro

Amazon offers Apple Pencil 2 for $118. For comparison, you’d often pay $129 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen since December. These discounts don’t come around often, and while today’s isn’t the best all-time, it’s worth a look if you’re interested in the latest iPad Pro from Apple. This stylus delivers a new level of functionality for iPad users, with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument.”

Bose Frames deliver audio on-the-go

Nordstrom offers the entire Bose Frames lineup for $149. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $199 at Best Buy and other competing retailers. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked all-time. Bose introduced its Frames lineup last year positioned as sunglasses with built-in speakers, allowing users to play music via Bluetooth, along with taking calls, and various other smartphone functions. There’s also the opportunity to leverage Bose AR, which is a “first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform.” We loved them in our hands-on review, particularly noting the low-key design that still delivers some fun smart functionality without standing out too much.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Jackery Explorer 1000 Review: More capacity and outputs for adventures [Video]

Colorware Logitech G703 Review: Custom mouse for your battlestation [Video]

Raspberry Pi 4 Retro Gaming: Step-by-step with my first Pi Project [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jamf Apple device management

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Deals

Deals
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author