Thursday’s top deals include previous-generation iPad Pro with up to $150 off, plus Apple Pencil 2 is on sale, and you can take 25% off Bose Frames. Head below for all that and more.

Retailers clear out iPad Pro inventory

Following yesterday’s announcement of a new generation of iPad Pros, B&H is now discounting various 2018 models by up to $150. One standout is the 11-inch Wi-Fi 64GB configuration for $649. That’s the full $150 off and $50 better than our previous mention. You can browse the entire sale here for additional price drops and more.

Add Apple Pencil 2 to your new iPad Pro

Amazon offers Apple Pencil 2 for $118. For comparison, you’d often pay $129 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen since December. These discounts don’t come around often, and while today’s isn’t the best all-time, it’s worth a look if you’re interested in the latest iPad Pro from Apple. This stylus delivers a new level of functionality for iPad users, with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument.”

Bose Frames deliver audio on-the-go

Nordstrom offers the entire Bose Frames lineup for $149. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $199 at Best Buy and other competing retailers. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked all-time. Bose introduced its Frames lineup last year positioned as sunglasses with built-in speakers, allowing users to play music via Bluetooth, along with taking calls, and various other smartphone functions. There’s also the opportunity to leverage Bose AR, which is a “first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform.” We loved them in our hands-on review, particularly noting the low-key design that still delivers some fun smart functionality without standing out too much.

