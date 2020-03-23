Monday’s best deals include up to $300 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, plus a fresh Anker sale from $10, and Sony’s AirPods competitor earbuds. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro $300 off

B&H is discounting Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro by $300 across various models. You can save on both standard and custom configurations here, making it a rare chance to knock the price off upgraded models. Deals start at $2,199 with free shipping available for all. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned “Magic” keyboard alongside a larger 3072 × 1920 display. There’s up to 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 32GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Anker’s work from home sale

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is opening up today with the Soundcore Model Zero Bluetooth Speaker for $110 headlining the best deals. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to take $90 off the regular going rate. That’s the best price we’ve tracked to date by $9. Anker’s Soundcore Model Zero delivers a sleek design with integrated controls, a built-in handle, and more. With 10 hours of battery life and a water-resistant design, it’s a great way to enjoy music wherever adventures take you… or just at home, for now. You can also connect two devices via Bluetooth, as well, making it easy to DJ parties and more. Check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals from $10.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds are $198

Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds for $198 in both colors. This is a match of our previous mentions, which drops the price from the usual $230 price tag. Watch out AirPods, Sony’s wireless earbuds have arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple competitor. That includes up to 24 hours of use on a full charge and 90 minutes’ worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category.

