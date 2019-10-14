Netgear is out with it’s latest Orbi mesh WiFi offering. The new RBK12/13/14 Orbi WiFi Systems come in a two-, three-, or four-pack to cover up 6,000 sq. ft. It also features an all-new design with a competitive price tag starting at $129.

Mesh WiFi options are offered by almost all major manufacturers at this point and prices are coming down to where it’s not much more expensive to opt for mesh than a traditional single router.

Orbi’s latest offering comes with a new square, modern design (reminds me of the Sonos Bridge) compared to the product line’s usual oval mini-tower aesthetic. The two-pack is priced at $129 covers up to 3,000 sq. ft. For those with larger homes, a three- and four-pack offer even more coverage.

Orbi RBK WiFi System Highlights:

Super-fast WiFi up to 1.2Gbps

Two pack mesh WiFi system includes one WiFi router and one satellite to provide reliable coverage up to 3,000 sq. ft.

NETGEAR Armor™ — Best-in-class anti-virus and data theft protection for ALL of the smartphones and computers on your network. Protects your connected home from internet threats. One month of service is included.

Smart Parental Controls—Easily manage content and time online on any device.

Set up in minutes and manage your home WiFi with ease using the Orbi app.

Compact, modern design of the router and the satellite fits in well with your home décor.

Ethernet Ports—Two (2) Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN + 1 LAN) available on the router for your smart TV and game console

Works with Amazon Alexa™ and the Google© Assistant—Use simple voice commands to control your home network.

Guest WiFi network—Provide internet access to friends and family without sharing your personal network password.

No WiFi 6 (802.11ax) here but that’s not surprising given the affordable price tag. Orbi did announce its new high-end WiFi 6 mesh system earlier this month and it has a hefty price of $700.

The new Orbi RBK12/13/14 mesh systems are available from Walmart, direct from Netgear, and will be coming soon to Staples, Amazon, and more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: