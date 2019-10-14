Netgear is out with it’s latest Orbi mesh WiFi offering. The new RBK12/13/14 Orbi WiFi Systems come in a two-, three-, or four-pack to cover up 6,000 sq. ft. It also features an all-new design with a competitive price tag starting at $129.
Mesh WiFi options are offered by almost all major manufacturers at this point and prices are coming down to where it’s not much more expensive to opt for mesh than a traditional single router.
Orbi’s latest offering comes with a new square, modern design (reminds me of the Sonos Bridge) compared to the product line’s usual oval mini-tower aesthetic. The two-pack is priced at $129 covers up to 3,000 sq. ft. For those with larger homes, a three- and four-pack offer even more coverage.
Orbi RBK WiFi System Highlights:
- Super-fast WiFi up to 1.2Gbps
- Two pack mesh WiFi system includes one WiFi router and one satellite to provide reliable coverage up to 3,000 sq. ft.
- NETGEAR Armor™ — Best-in-class anti-virus and data theft protection for ALL of the smartphones and computers on your network. Protects your connected home from internet threats. One month of service is included.
- Smart Parental Controls—Easily manage content and time online on any device.
- Set up in minutes and manage your home WiFi with ease using the Orbi app.
- Compact, modern design of the router and the satellite fits in well with your home décor.
- Ethernet Ports—Two (2) Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN + 1 LAN) available on the router for your smart TV and game console
- Works with Amazon Alexa™ and the Google© Assistant—Use simple voice commands to control your home network.
- Guest WiFi network—Provide internet access to friends and family without sharing your personal network password.
No WiFi 6 (802.11ax) here but that’s not surprising given the affordable price tag. Orbi did announce its new high-end WiFi 6 mesh system earlier this month and it has a hefty price of $700.
The new Orbi RBK12/13/14 mesh systems are available from Walmart, direct from Netgear, and will be coming soon to Staples, Amazon, and more.
