Amazon Prime Video now lets users buy TV shows and movies in the app, not using Apple’s In-App Purchase

In a significant shift, the Amazon Prime Video app on iOS and Apple TV now features a built-in content store. This means users can now buy or rent TV shows and movies directly inside the app on Apple platforms. The change was first spotted by The Verge.

For the longest time, Amazon did not support this because of Apple’s App Store rules which require the developer to use Apple’s In-App purchase system for digital content and give 30% of the revenue to Apple. However, the current situation is unclear as the Amazon app is now letting customers buy using their Amazon payment method, and not using Apple’s In-App Purchase flow at all.

Obviously, this is a big win for customers who can finally enjoy premium Amazon Prime Video content directly in the native iPhone, iPad and Apple TV apps. Previously, users would have to buy the TV show or film through Safari or an app on another platform.

However, the business situation remains somewhat in doubt here. The updated app as of today would seem like it violates App Store rules. Clause 3.1.3 of App Store Review Guidelines reads:

Apps that operate across multiple platforms may allow users to access content, subscriptions, or features they have acquired in your app on other platforms or your web site, including consumable items in multiplatform games, provided those items are also available as in-app purchases within the app. You must not directly or indirectly target iOS users to use a purchasing method other than in-app purchase, and your general communications about other purchasing methods must not discourage use of in-app purchase.

The Amazon Prime Video app should not be allowed to use its own payment system and skirt sharing 30% of the revenues with Apple. It is possible that Amazon and Apple have agreed to a special deal, although this would be unprecedented. Until now, no digital media app has been allowed to circumvent the App Store rules for in-app purchases.

Apple and Amazon have deepened their company relationships in recent years. For one, Apple launched an official retailer section for its products on Amazon with Amazon agreeing to remove all third-party resellers. Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Podcasts have also recently been rolled out to Amazon’s fleet of smart home devices.

Just as Apple didn’t let Amazon offer its own in-app purchases up to now, the Apple TV app on Amazon Fire TV does not support purchases either. Maybe the companies have called a truce and struck a special deal, although right now the Amazon Apple TV app still requires users to make their purchases on another device.

However, Apple has traditionally held steadfast on not making special arrangements. Netflix, Spotify and many other companies have complained about the nature of Apple’s draconian walled garden.

Simultaneously, the pressures of institutions like the European Competition Commission have focused on Apple’s In-App Purchase policies as possibly being anticompetitive. There’s a chance the change in Amazon Prime Video signals a widespread policy overhaul coming to the App Store. As of the currently published App Store rules, though, what Amazon is doing is simply not allowed. And yet, customers can purchase Amazon media content right now on their Apple TVs and iPads — using their Amazon account.

