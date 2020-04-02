HomeKit thermostat maker ecobee adds air filter delivery service for convenience

ecobee offers some of the most popular smart thermostat options on the market, particularly for those who want HomeKit support and the company. Today the company has launched a new feature to make its customers’ experience more seamless with automatic air filter delivery.

ecobee offers a number of handy features like the ability to add multiple temperature sensors throughout your home, share thermostat control with others, and give you reminders when it’s time to change your air filter. Now it’s making that last step easier than ever with automatic air filter delivery.

Beyond the convenience of always having a new filter when you need it, ecobee highlights cost savings:

By regularly replacing your air filters, you could lower your energy consumption costs by an additional 5-15%** and prevent costly repairs.

The process is as easy as picking your filter size and getting a recommendation on filter type and replacement schedule based on your needs.

ecobee is offering three different filters: Basic, Deluxe, and Premium from $13, $17, and $21, respectively. Here’s how they compare:

You can learn more about automatic air filter delivery and sign up for the new service in the US and Canada at Ecobee’s website.

If you don’t have a smart thermostat or are thinking about getting a new one, you can check out our full review of ecobee’s most recent flagship model, the SmartThermostat. Both the SmartThermostat and the ecobee Lite feature HomeKit support.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: