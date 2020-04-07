Snapchat encourages donations to fight against COVID-19 through new AR lenses

Snapchat today released new filters to help in the fight against COVID-19 as part of its “AR lenses” feature. The new filters allow users to scan cash using the camera and then make a donation to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Taking advantage of the app’s large audience, Snapchat launched new COVID-19 lenses that show information from reliable sources on how to stay safe, and even a new fun way to donate in order to combat the virus. These new lenses should reach almost 130 million users around the world.

With the new donation filter, it’s now possible to scan notes (such as a dollar bill) from 33 different countries using the Snapchat app, featuring an illustration that shows how that money will be invested. Simply open the Snapchat camera, tap the screen for a few seconds and then look for the new lens in the Explore tab.

The app uses AR to recognize the currency, and then you can easily make a donation right on WHO’s website using a credit card.

As expected, you can also invite your friends to do the same by sharing a photo or a video using the new lens. For content publishers, there will be a new option to to swipe up to donate directly from their content.

To date, over 445 Discover Stories or Shows have been produced on COVID-19, and over 68 million Snapchatters worldwide have viewed COVID-19-related content on Snapchat. Over 40% of Gen Z in the US have tuned into this content to stay informed.

The company said in a blog post that Snapchat usage grew by more than 50% in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, as the app offers multiple ways to stay in touch with family and friends. They’ve also reinforced that they’re working to “bring awareness to safety protocol as public health guidance evolves.”

Snapchat is available for free on the App Store. Make sure you have the latest version of the app in order to get these new AR lenses.

