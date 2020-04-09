Today’s best deals include iPhone 11/Pro/Max fully unlocked and refurbished from $600, plus Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad is discounted, and you can save on the Logitech MX Master 3. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 11/Pro/Max sees rare unlocked discount

Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished iPhone 11/Pro/Max from $600. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro at $900, which is a $100 price drop from the regular going rate. Apple is not yet offering refurbished listings, so this is a rare chance to save.

The latest iPhones from Apple feature a Liquid Retina HD display with new dual or three camera systems designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, they sport Face ID, support for wireless charging, and more. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Dive into the rest of today’s sale for additional models on sale from $600.

9.7-inch iPad Cellular up to $159 off

Amazon offers Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB in gold for $330. You can upgrade to the 128GB model for $400. That’s up to $159 in savings from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Today’s deals are $31 less than our previous mention.

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day. Don’t forget, it also works with Apple Pencil.

Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced is $75

Staples currently offers the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $75. Normally selling for $100, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for over a $24 discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and the best we’ve seen in months.

Logitech’s MX Master series is one of the most renowned mice lineups for Mac on the market, and its latest version continues to build that legacy with “ultrafast” magspeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more. With a USB-C port for refueling, Logitech also claims you’ll get 70-days of battery life per charge.

