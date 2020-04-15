Apple releasing second beta of iOS 13.4.5 to developers [U: Now available]

Update: The second developer betas of iOS 13.4.5, iPadOS 13.4.5, watchOS 6.2.5, and tvOS 13.4.5 are now available. Apple has yet to release a new update for macOS Catalina 10.15.5 beta.

Apple today is releasing the second developer beta of iOS 13.4.5. The update focuses on bug fixes, performance improvements, and it also brings some new features to Apple Music subscribers.

In addition to iOS 13.4.5, Apple has also released iPadOS 13.4.5, macOS Catalina 10.15.5, watchOS 6.2.5, and tvOS 13.4.5 beta, so these should also get the second beta version at any time.

With iOS 13.4.5, users can now share the music they’re listening to on Instagram and Facebook Stories, something that was only possible before using third-party tools.

It automatically generates a vertical image with the album cover, the name of the song, and an animated blurred background that can be shared on Instagram Stories. From there, you can also share these Stories directly to Facebook.

Spot any other major changes in the second developer beta of iOS 13.4.5? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: