iPad dominated the tablet industry in 2019, Strategy Analytics revenue data shows

Strategy Analytics is out with new data today covering the tablet industry during 2019. The report specifically focuses on the “global tablet applications processor market,” which means the breakdown is between chipmakers such as Apple, MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Intel in terms of revenue.

Notably, this report provides interesting data for the iPad because Apple makes the processors used in every iPad model. Apple’s A-series processors have become incredibly powerful over the years, and this data from Strategy Analytics underscores just how critical those processors have become to the iPad business.

According to the data, Apple dominated with a 44% share of tablet application processor revenue. That is, Apple accounted for 44% of sales revenue generated for tablet processor vendors in 2019, which is up year-over-year.

After Apple, the next biggest players in the market were Qualcomm and Intel, both of which accounted for 16% of revenue. A combination of other companies under “Others” accounted for the remaining 24% of revenue, including Samsung and MediaTek.

The report explains:

Strategy Analytics reports that Apple, Qualcomm, Intel, MediaTek and Samsung LSI held the top-five revenue share spots in the global tablet applications processor (AP) market in 2019. Apple gained market share and extended its tablet AP market share leadership with 44 percent revenue share in 2019 followed by Qualcomm and Intel, each with 16 percent revenue share.

In total, Strategy Analytics estimates that the global applications processor market grew 2% year-over-year to reach $1.9 billion in 2019.

Apple does not report unit sales for any of its products, so it’s impossible to know just how many iPad units it sold throughout 2019. Nonetheless, this data from Strategy Analytics provides interesting insight into how prevalent Apple’s A-series processors have become thanks to the continued growth of the iPad itself.

