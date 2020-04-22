Verizon extends 15GB of free LTE data promotion through May

Verizon today has offered an update on its continued response to COVID-19. The carrier says it is automatically adding an additional 15GB of LTE data to consumer and small business accounts for May.

Verizon says the 15GB of data will automatically be added to shared data plans on May 1, and that the data can be used through May 31. This is a continuation of the steps Verizon announced last month to help those affected by COVID-19.

Even though people aren’t traveling nearly as much due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are working from home and attending school online. Verizon’s hope is to make that transition easier for people who rely on cellular data for all of their internet connectivity. The data can also be used for hotspot features.

Verizon continues to support customers who may find themselves needing additional data in order to learn, work or keep connected during this challenging time. That’s why today, we announced we are automatically adding an additional 15GB of 4G LTE data to consumer and small business shared data plans, hotspots and jetpacks to be used from May 1 through May 31. There is no action needed as this data will automatically be added to consumer and small business accounts.

Verizon has also committed to not terminate service or charge late fees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Overage charges are also being waived for those who may be financially affected by the outbreak.

You can read more about Verizon’s ongoing COVID-19 response here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: