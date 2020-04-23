Apple now has an official TikTok account, but it hasn’t posted anything just yet

Apple is slowly becoming more active on social networks, especially on Instagram with photos and videos shot on iPhone. Today some users have noticed that there’s a new verified profile of Apple on TikTok, which may indicate that the company has plans to share some content there.

The account (@apple) is relatively new and it has only 1312 followers by the time of writing this article. There’s no biography, videos, or anything other than the verification badge, which legitimates that it’s an official account.

We’re not sure what Apple’s plans are for this TikTok account, but there are two likely possibilities. First, Apple can use TikTok to reinforce the #ShotoniPhone campaign, which can be considered a success on Instagram where Apple has over 23 million followers. While TikTok is primarily focused on entertaining videos, Apple can definitely share content that has been shot and edited with the iPhone.

And second, this might just a business account and Apple is not planning to share videos with the public, which comes as no surprise considering how the company uses Twitter. Apple has been running some ads on TikTok for some time, so this account may be related to that.

Either way, as TikTok is becoming increasingly popular, it makes sense for Apple to have its own profile there. TikTok now has 800 million active users around the world, and that number can’t be ignored.

Apple is now on TikTok looking forward to thumping beats and hip teens holding Apple products in beautifully crafted TikToks h/t @Sphinx pic.twitter.com/UMW3raf9og — Matt Navarra | 🚨 #StayAtHome (@MattNavarra) April 23, 2020

Do you use TikTok regularly? Are you planning to follow Apple there? Let us know in the comments below.

