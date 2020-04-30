Today’s best deals include the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro from $900, plus Beats Powerbeats Pro and Solo Pro, and a fresh batch of iPhone SE promotions. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $900

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro from $900. That’s down from the original $1,299 price tag and a match of the best we’ve tracked all-time. Apple currently charges $200 more for a comparable refurbished model. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Latest Beats headphones on sale

Verizon Wireless offers the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones for $189. As a comparison, Powerbeats Pro usually sell for $250 with today’s deal coming in at $11 less than our previous mention.

Looking for an over-ear design? Beats Solo Pro go to $224. You’d typically pay $300 here with today’s deal besting our previous $250 mention.

New iPhone SE deals arrive

Metro by T-Mobile is offering iPhone SE for $100 when you switch to their service. This is the best price we’ve tracked outside of trade-in and monthly plan deals. Headlining is a 4.7-inch Retina display that’s wrapped with slim bezels alongside Touch ID support across the bottom. Inside you’ll find a battery that supports up to 40 hours of use depending on your usage, but most will find around 14 hours.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Immerse for Logitech G improves game audio with a pic of your ear [Video]

Wyze Scale Review: Classy looks and Apple Health support for $20 [Video]

Logitech Streamcam Plus Review: Upgrade your WFH setup [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: